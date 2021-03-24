The CW, HBO Max Partner on ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ Spinoff Series

The CW and HBO Max have picked up Wellington Paranormal, a spinoff of What We Do in the Shadows, from Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi. The New Zealand horror comedy is slated to premiere in the summer.

The deal represents the first co-acquisition between The CW and HBO Max. Every episode will air first on The CW and then be available to stream on HBO Max, and The CW’s digital platforms, the next day.

The series follows the adventures of Officers O’Leary (Karen O’Leary) and Minogue (Mike Minogue), hard working members of the Wellington constabulary’s paranormal unit who, under the supervision of Sergeant Maaka (Maaka Pohatu), investigate supernatural occurrences.

Clement and Waititi executive produce with Paul Yates. Waititi directed film Jojo Rabbit.

Clement and Waititi directed the What We Do in the Shadows movie. The series airs on FX.

Wellington Paranormal is produced by The New Zealand Documentary Board.