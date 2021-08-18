HBO's 'The White Lotus' Wraps with 1.9 Million Viewers

The sixth and final installment of HBO original series The White Lotus drew 1.9 million viewers across HBO linear and IP-based HBO Max platforms Sunday, parent company WarnerMedia announced.

It was yet another solid ratings performance for an HBO original show, with the series' "live plus same day" audience growing by a factor of 3.5X over its premiere, and 59% over episode 5. In all, 7 million viewers have tuned into the six-part series, which was renewed for a second season by WarnerMedia last week.

The Mike White-created series exploring the darker underbelly of Hawaiian vacationers, and the staff who looks after them, didn't rise to the ratings levels seen by HBO's late-spring/early-summer hit Mare of Easttown.

Mare of Easttown's May 30 finale, for instance, drew 3 million viewers, according to HBO, and was seen by nearly 1.7 million households, according to research company Samba TV. (The White Lotus registered 657,000 L+SD viewers across linear HBO and HBO Max, Samba TV said.)

Notably, HBO didn't release an audience performance metric for dark female buddy comedy Hacks, which wrapped in early June.

As for The White Lotus, the second season will focus on a different set of vacationers, with the first-season cast--which included Connie Britton, Steve Zahn, Molly Shannon, Jennifer Coolidge and Murray Bartlett--turning over.