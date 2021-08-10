HBO Renews 'The White Lotus' for Second Season

HBO has greenlit a second season of its limited series dramedy The White Lotus, the network announced Tuesday (Aug. 10).

The six-part limited series, which ends its first season on HBO Max this Sunday (Aug. 15), follows the not-so-relaxing exploits of several vacationers during a week’s stay at an exclusive Hawaiian resort. The White Lotus stars Connie Britton, Steve Zahn, Molly Shannon, Jennifer Coolidge and Murray Bartlett.

The second season of the series will follow a different group of vacationers as they jet to another White Lotus property, according to HBO. The White Lotus is executive produced by Mike White, David Bernad and Nick Hall.

“Mike has once again delivered a quintessential HBO show, and it’s the talk of the town,” said Francesca Orsi, executive VP, HBO Programming in a statement. “We were thrilled to hear where he wanted to go next, after closing this epic chapter in Hawaii, and can’t wait to keep following him wherever he takes us.”