‘Only Murders in the Building’ Gets Third Season

Comedy Only Murders in the Building will return for season three on Hulu. Season two premiered June 28.

Hulu shared the news on Twitter. “My neighbors have a special message for you all: #OnlyMurdersInTheBuilding will return for Season 3! Now I just have to worry about who's next... I hope it's not me!” went the tweet from @OnlyMurdersHulu.

In a video, Steve Martin says, “Hope you’re enjoying season two of Only Murders in the Building.”

“Guess what?” adds Selena Gomez. “All your favorite characters are gonna be returning for season 3!”

“Oh that’s so exciting!” said Martin Short. “So you two knew that? No one’s told me!”

Martin shoots back, “You’re still here?”

Martin, Gomez and Short play residents of a Manhattan apartment building who team up to launch a podcast about the suspicious death of a resident in the building.

Martin and John Hoffman created the show. Dan Fogelman, creator of This Is Us, executive produces the series with Martin, Hoffman, Short, Gomez, Jamie Babbitt and Jess Rosenthal. ■