‘Only Murders in the Building’ Gets Third Season
By Michael Malone published
Steve Martin, Selena Gomez, Martin Short in whodunit comedy
Comedy Only Murders in the Building will return for season three on Hulu. Season two premiered June 28.
Hulu shared the news on Twitter. “My neighbors have a special message for you all: #OnlyMurdersInTheBuilding will return for Season 3! Now I just have to worry about who's next... I hope it's not me!” went the tweet from @OnlyMurdersHulu.
In a video, Steve Martin says, “Hope you’re enjoying season two of Only Murders in the Building.”
“Guess what?” adds Selena Gomez. “All your favorite characters are gonna be returning for season 3!”
“Oh that’s so exciting!” said Martin Short. “So you two knew that? No one’s told me!”
Martin shoots back, “You’re still here?”
Martin, Gomez and Short play residents of a Manhattan apartment building who team up to launch a podcast about the suspicious death of a resident in the building.
Martin and John Hoffman created the show. Dan Fogelman, creator of This Is Us, executive produces the series with Martin, Hoffman, Short, Gomez, Jamie Babbitt and Jess Rosenthal. ■
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.