‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season Two on Hulu June 28

Season two of whodunit comedy Only Murders in the Building begins on Hulu June 28. The network shared the news on YouTube March 27.

Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez are in the cast. Martin created the show with John Hoffman.

Martin, Short and Gomez play residents of a Manhattan apartment building who team up to launch a podcast about the suspicious death of a resident in the building.

Dan Fogelman, creator of This Is Us, executive produces the series with Martin, Hoffman, Short, Gomez, Jamie Babbitt and Jess Rosenthal.

Only Murders in the Building premiered August 31, 2021.

Aaron Dominguez and Amy Ryan are also in the cast. Rock star Sting turned up as well. ■