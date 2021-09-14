'Only Murders in the Building Gets Renewed on Hulu

Hulu has renewed Only Murders in the Building for a second season. The comedic murder-mystery premiered Aug. 31. Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez are in the cast. Martin created the show with John Hoffman.

“Well, looks like we'll be dealing with this trio for another season,” said @onlymurdershulu on Twitter. “I'm sure MOST of you are thrilled.”

Only Murders in the Building follows three New Yorkers who share an obsession with true crime, and a true-crime podcast, and find themselves wrapped up in a juicy story. A death occurs inside their Manhattan apartment building, and the characters played by Martin, Short and Gomez suspect murder. As they record a podcast to document the case, the three unravel the complex secrets of the building, which stretch back years. “Soon, the endangered trio comes to realize a killer might be living amongst them as they race to decipher the mounting clues before it’s too late,” according to Hulu.

Dan Fogelman, creator of This Is Us, executive produces the series with Martin, Hoffman, Short, Gomez, Jamie Babbitt and Jess Rosenthal.