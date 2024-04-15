‘Tamron Hall’ Renewed for Sixth Season

Tamron Hall, ABC’s syndicated daytime talker, is returning for season six, ABC News said Monday. The eponymous talk show is renewed on the ABC Owned Television Stations – including WABC New York, KABC Los Angeles, WLS Chicago, WPVI Philadelphia, KGO San Francisco, KTRK Houston, WTVD Raleigh-Durham and KFSN Fresno – as well as on stations in the Hearst, E.W. Scripps, Nexstar, Tegna, Gray and Allen Media broadcast groups.

“Tamron and team are a singular force in daytime because the show gets to the core of humanity through meaningful connection and thoughtful conversations whether covering the most talked about issues of the day or interviewing the newsmakers shaping our world,” ABC News President Kim Godwin said in a statement. “We and the Tam Fam can rejoice because Tamron Hall is back for another must-watch season of fun and fearlessness.”

“Whether Tamron is authentically connecting with her guests, digging more deeply into meaningful topics, or simply having a fabulous time, viewers are responding to her distinctive style, warmth and personal approach,” Debra OConnell, president, news group and networks, Disney Entertainment, said, also in a statement. “We could not be more thrilled by how much the Tam Fam has grown this year and are looking forward to what next season holds for this standout show.”

The daily strip, hosted and executive produced by Hall, averaged a 0.6 live plus same day household rating in the week ending March 31, according to Nielsen Media Research, and a 0.2 among women 25-54.

“From the start, I saw the show as a chance to build a community. Now, here we are, preparing for season number six. Wow!” Hall said. “Thank you to my team and my beloved Tam Fam for nurturing my dream and growing this community. We are a daily destination to talk, laugh, learn and be inspired together. From the biggest celebrities in the world to the most incredible people in their own neighborhood, they all come here to talk, and I am grateful.”

“We are at season six because there is no other show like Tamron Hall in daytime,” Quiana Burns, Tamron Hall executive producer, said. “From exclusive road trips with Miranda Lambert, Usher and former first lady Michelle Obama to exclusive sit-downs with Erykah Badu, Mary J. Blige, Jennifer Grey, Lynda Carter and Angela White, our Tam Fam has come to expect impactful interviews, as well as in-depth conversations on important issues like only Tamron can do. We are excited about next season, which includes a few surprises, Tam Fam!”

Other guests appearing during the current season include Angela Bassett, Jeffrey Wright, Kenan Thompson, Elizabeth Hurley, Teyana Taylor, Ronda Rousey, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Luenell, Amber Rose and DC Young Fly. The U.S. Surgeon General also joined the program to discuss the country’s epidemic of loneliness.

Tamron Hall is distributed in national syndication by Disney Entertainment. Broadcast from New York City, the show is executive produced by Hall and Burns.