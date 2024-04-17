‘Bob Hearts Abishola’ to Make Syndicated Debut This Fall

Bob Hearts Abishola will premiere in broadcast syndication this fall on such station groups as Nexstar, Sinclair, Hearst, Tegna, Scripps, Weigel, Sunbeam, Gray, Mission, Lockwood and Bahakel, Warner Bros. Discovery Content Sales confirmed Wednesday.

The Warner Bros. Television sitcom, which is concluding its five-season run on CBS, is joining its Chuck Lorre-produced siblings – The Big Bang Theory, Young Sheldon and Two and a Half Men – in syndication. Bob Hearts Abishola also has been sold to stations in a three-year deal, starting this fall and running through 2026-27 – which is also when Two and a Half Men’s fourth cycle expires. The Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon, which premiered in syndication in fall 2021, are renewed through the 2025-26 syndicated TV season. Young Sheldon’s first five seasons debuted on Netflix in November with season six coming to the streaming service in February.

“Nexstar couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome Bob Hearts Abishola to our stations, standing proudly among the other outstanding Chuck Lorre comedies that we currently have on our slate,” said Sean Compton, president, networks, Nexstar Media Inc. “It's an exciting addition that promises to deliver a lot of laughter and heartfelt moments to our viewers.”

Bob Hearts Abishola stars Billy Gardell as Bob, a middle-aged compression sock businessman in Detroit who falls for his cardiac nurse, Abishola (Folake Olowofoyeku), a Nigerian immigrant, while recovering from a heart attack. Undaunted by Abishola’s initial lack of interest or vast differences in their backgrounds, Bob is determined to win her heart, and eventually marries her in this comedic examination of immigrant life in America.

“Working on Bob Hearts Abishola has been a joy,” said creator and executive producer Chuck Lorre in a statement. “From the authentic perspective our cast brings to their roles to the rich cultural experience our writers and crew bring to life each week, Bob Hearts Abishola has truly shown that immigrants make America great, and that love comes in many forms. I’m happy that audiences will be able to continue to enjoy these beautiful stories in syndication for years to come.”

Lorre, Gina Yashere and Matt Ross are executive producers. The show is produced by Chuck Lorre Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.