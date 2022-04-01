Chuck Lorre’s 700th Vanity Card Message Appears After 100th Episode of ‘Young Sheldon’
By Jon Lafayette published
“No one’s applauding,’ comedy producer notes
Comedy writer Chuck Lorre, known for hits like Big Bang Theory and Two and a Half Men, published his 700th message on a vanity card that appeared after the 100th episode of Young Sheldon Thursday.
For 25 years, Lorre has been making viewers use their VCRs and DVRs and squint for to catch his one-second written notes, which can be funny, thought-provoking and sometimes controversial..
No. 700 congratulated Young Sheldon on the 100th show milestone using formulae only a budding physics genius would understand.
Lorre followed that up a half hour later after United States of Al aired with another card that noted that #701 seemed like my last chance to take a box. And yes, I’m quite award that no one’s applauding,”
On his production company’s website, Lorree explains that the title card is “a full-screen production company credit that airs for one second at the end of a TV show. So named because the credit is bullshit. The actual producer of every network TV show is a large corporation that risks capital in development costs and deficit financing so that, in success, it can steal money from profit participants (i.e., schmucks with vanity cards).
In an interview with USA Today, Lorre acknowledged that all of his title card weren’t hits.
"Looking back, I was venting my own frustrations, my own fears," he says. "I was trying to make light of dark situations, and sometimes inappropriately so,”he said.."
All of Lorre’s title card messages can be found here. ■
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
