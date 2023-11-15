‘Young Sheldon’ Will End After Upcoming Season

CBS comedy Young Sheldon will end when its upcoming season ends in May. Season seven begins Thursday, February 15, and wraps Thursday, May 16.

The show is a spinoff of The Big Bang Theory.

“As a prequel to one of the biggest comedies, Young Sheldon proved lightning can strike twice,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment. “It set itself apart with a remarkable cast that felt like a family from the first moment we saw them on screen and brought characters to life with unique heartfelt stories that drew audiences in from the start. We extend a sincere thank you to executive producers Chuck Lorre, Steve Molaro and Steve Holland and the entire writing and producing teams for six wonderful seasons. We look forward to seeing their final season unfold and giving it a proper send off with the best episodes yet for their fans to enjoy.”

From creators, executive producers and writers Chuck Lorre and Steven Molaro, Young Sheldon centers on Sheldon Cooper, a boy who is capable of advanced mathematics and science, which isn’t always helpful in a land where church and football are king. As gifted Sheldon deals with the world, his very normal family figures out how to deal with him.

“This single-camera, half-hour comedy takes viewers through his childhood, as he embarks on his innocent, awkward and hopeful journey toward the man he will become,” according to CBS.

Iain Armitage plays Sheldon. Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Annie Potts, Montana Jordan and Raegan Revord are also in the cast, while Jim Parsons, who played Sheldon on The Big Bang Theory, voices adult Sheldon. Lorre, Molaro, Holland, Nick Bakay, Parsons and Todd Spiewak are executive producers. The show is produced by Chuck Lorre Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

“Being able to tell the origin of Sheldon Cooper, and expanding the story to include the entire Cooper family has been a wonderful experience,” Holland, Molaro and Lorre said. “We are grateful to our fans for embracing this chapter of the Coopers these past six seasons, and on behalf of the entire Young Sheldon family, we’re excited to share this final season with you.”

The Big Bang Theory ran for 12 seasons on CBS.