CBS Lines Up Chuck Lorre’s ‘Young Sheldon’ for 2017-2018

CBS has announced the series order of Young Sheldon, a single-camera comedy from Chuck Lorre and Steven Molaro that follows The Big Bang Theory’s Sheldon Cooper at age 9.

Iain Armitage plays young Sheldon. Other cast includes Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Raegan Revord and Montana Jordan.

Jim Parsons will narrate as adult Sheldon.

Jon Favreau is directing/executive producing the first episode.

Lorre, Molaro, Parsons and Todd Spiewak are executive producers.

The series comes from Chuck Lorre Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.