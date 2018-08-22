‘Big Bang Theory’ to End After This Season

CBS hit comedy The Big Bang Theory will end its run in May 2019. The show, from Warner Bros. Television and Chuck Lorre Productions, will have run for 12 seasons and totaled 279 episodes.

Warner Bros. and Chuck Lorre Productions said in a statement, “We are forever grateful to our fans for their support of The Big Bang Theory during the past 12 seasons. We, along with the cast, writers and crew, are extremely appreciative of the show’s success and aim to deliver a final season, and series finale, that will bring The Big Bang Theory to an epic creative close.”

Related: Amazon Channels Offering CBS All Access With Ads

Season 12 starts Sept. 24 and the show shifts to its regular time period Thursday, Sept. 27.

Big Bang debuted in 2007. It features a pair of physicists, Leonard and Sheldon, and their peculiar friends. It has been nominated for 52 Emmys and has 10 wins.

Spinoff Young Sheldon debuted on CBS last fall.

The Big Bang Theory is executive produced by Chuck Lorre, Bill Prady, Steven Molaro and Steve Holland. It stars Johnny Galecki, Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar, Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch.