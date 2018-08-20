Amazon Channels Offering CBS All Access With Ads

The ad-supported version of CBS’s over-the-top subscription video product CBS All Access is available through Amazon’s Prime Video Channels.

Amazon Prime Video Channels has been carrying the commercial-free version of CBS All Access since January.

The limited commercials service costs Amazon Prime subscribers $5.99 a month. The spot free version is $9.99 a month. Both start with a seven-day free trial.

CBS All Access carries CBS broadcast network shows, plus original series like Star Trek: Discovery, The Good Fight, Strange Angel and No Activity. Upcoming originals include One Dollar, The Twilight Zone and Tell Me a Story.

Subscribers also get access to CBS Classics and a live stream of their local CBS affiliate.

Prime subscribers in the U.S. can watch CBS All Access across more than 600 devices on the Prime Video app for TVs, game consoles, set top boxes, including Apple TV, and connected devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, mobile devices and online.