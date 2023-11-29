‘Bob Hearts Abishola’ Series Finale Set for May 13 on CBS

CBS comedy Bob Hearts Abishola will conclude following the upcoming season. Season five begins February 12 and wraps May 13.

The Chuck Lorre series stars Billy Gardell and Folake Olowofoyeku.

“We are so proud to call Bob Hearts Abishola a CBS comedy as it helped establish a new generation of programming at the network,” CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach said. “This series expertly showcased a family love story and workplace comedy about the immigrant experience with heartfelt humor and emotion while also authentically portraying Nigerian culture. It’s a testament to the incomparable Chuck Lorre, the amazing creative team led by Al Higgins, Gina Yashere and Matt Ross, and the talents of Billy Gardell, Folake Olowofoyeku and the entire cast for making this show and its characters come to life and resonate with viewers. We plan to celebrate it this spring and give fans the most amazing episodes to remember it by.”

The show is about Bob (Gardell), a middle-aged compression sock businessman from Detroit who unexpectedly fell for his cardiac nurse, Abishola (Olowofoyeku), a Nigerian immigrant, while recovering from a heart attack. Undaunted by Abishola’s initial lack of interest or the vast differences in their backgrounds, Bob is determined to win her heart.

Chuck Lorre, Al Higgins, Gina Yashere and Matt Ross are executive producers.

“Bob Hearts Abishola is about an unlikely love story, but also the premise that immigrants make America great,” Yashere, Ross and Lorre said. “We’ve loved bringing these stories to life and are excited for fans to see the final chapter of these two families, and the incredible work of this talented cast and crew.”

The show, airing Mondays at 8:30 p.m., is produced by Chuck Lorre Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

CBS shared its midseason premiere dates earlier this month.