CBS Orders More ‘Bob Hearts Abishola’

CBS has renewed comedy Bob Hearts Abishola for the 2023-2024 season, which will be season five. The show is averaging 5.99 million viewers Mondays at 8:30, CBS said, and over 6.9 million watchers in live+35 multiplatform viewing.

Comedies Young Sheldon, Ghosts and The Neighborhood were previously renewed at CBS.

From Chuck Lorre, Bob Hearts Abishola is about a middle-aged compression sock salesman from Detroit who falls for his cardiac nurse, a Nigerian immigrant, after he has a heart attack.

Billy Gardell plays Bob and Folake Olowofoyeku portrays Abishola. Christine Ebersole and Matt Jones are also in the cast.

The series is produced by Chuck Lorre Productions in association with Warner Bros. Lorre, Al Higgins, Gina Yashere and Matt Ross created the show. ■