Billy Gardell Featured in ‘Secret Celebrity Renovation’ Season Premiere

Billy Gardell returns to his hometown of Pittsburgh in CBS’s ‘Secret Celebrity Renovation.’

Billy Gardell, star of Bob Hearts Abishola, is featured in the season two opener of Secret Celebrity Renovation, on CBS Friday, July 29. Gardell returns to his Pittsburgh hometown to renovate the home of his best friend’s mother.

Rob Mariano, known as Boston Rob on Survivor, has joined the show as home improvement contractor. Gardell takes Mariano to his late father’s local bar, where Mariano surprises Gardell with a special dedication to his dad.

Mariano was a celebrity guest on the first season.

Nischelle Turner hosts Secret Celebrity Renovation, which sees famous people work out a surprise home renovation for someone who played a significant role in their upbringing. Sabrina Soto is in the design team too.

Pop star Debbie Gibson is on the August 5 episode, as she ventures to Long Island to surprise her manager with a home renovation. “Debbie’s time in Long Island becomes an emotional journey as she visits many of the people and places from her childhood that helped shape her into the person she is today,” CBS teases.

The show also streams on Paramount Plus. The season was initially to start July 22 but was pushed back a week.

Other guests this season include Utkarsh Ambudkar of CBS comedy Ghosts, former NBA superstar Shaquille O’Neal, singer Nicole Scherzinger, actress Annaleigh Ashford, NBA star Devin Booker, reality TV personality Kandi Burruss, ice skater Nathan Chen and NFL star Aaron Donald. ■