‘Boston Rob’ Mariano Hosts Show on Very Local App

Survivor star Rob Mariano, known as Boston Rob, is the host of Boston Rob Does Beantown, which begins April 21 on the Hearst Television streaming app Very Local. There are eight episodes.

Mariano was on Survivor six times, and met his wife Amber on the show. The pair was on The Amazing Race twice.

Boston Rob Does Beantown has Mariano taking viewers on a tour of Boston, featuring “a series of local adventures encompassing the competitive, the creative and the culinary.”

“Rob’s local pride and love for his hometown make him the perfect host for this series that celebrates Boston. We hope locals and non-locals alike will appreciate this insider’s guide to the city,” said executive producer Laura Ling.

Very Local, a streaming app that offers 24/7 access to local news, weather and original series, launched in 2021.

“Boston is the greatest city in the world and the people are incredible. I had a blast visiting favorite local places and discovering new, must-see spots,” Mariano said. ■