Boston Rob Mariano Back on ‘Survivor’

Season 39 of Survivor begins Sept. 25 on CBS. Past winners Boston Rob Mariano and Sandra Diaz-Twine are in the cast as mentors. Mariano was on Survivor several times, winning in 2011. Diaz-Twine won the show twice, in 2003 and 2010.

During the 39 days on the island, some castaways will visit the Island of the Idols to learn skills and strategy from Mariano and Diaz-Twine. Mariano and Diaz-Twine are not competing on the show.

Survivor films in the Mamanuca Islands in Fiji, and is hosted by Jeff Probst. The winner gets $1 million.

“For our 39th season, we are bringing back two of our most dominant winners to serve as mentors to a new group of castaways,” said executive producer and host Probst. “It’s a Survivor boot camp where each week, players will be instructed on a different facet of the game and then have a chance to test what they’ve learned for a shot at an advantage.”

The contestants include Tom Laidlaw, who spent 10 years in the NHL, playing for the New York Rangers and Los Angeles Kings.

Survivor is produced by S.E.G. Holdco., LLC. Mark Burnett, Jeff Probst and Matt Van Wagenen are executive producers.