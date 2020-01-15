Next ‘Survivor’ Features 20 Past Winners

CBS will premiere the 40th edition of Survivor, themed “Winners at War,” Feb. 12. 20 past Survivor winners will compete, with one taking home a $2 million prize.

Jeff Probst hosts.

“The 20th anniversary edition of the groundbreaking series...unites the most memorable, heroic and celebrated champions from the past two decades in the biggest battle in the show’s history, as the series’ best strategists of all time fight to earn the title of Sole Survivor again,” said CBS.

Adam Klein (who won in 2016), Amber Mariano (2004), Ben Driebergen (2005), Danni Boatwright (2005), Denise Stapley (2012), Ethan Zohn (2001), Jeremy Collins (2015), Kim Spradlin-Wolfe (2012), Michele Fitzgerald (2016), Natalie Anderson (2014), Nick Wilson (2018), Parvati Shallow (2008), Rob Mariano (2011), Sandra Diaz-Twine (2003, 2010), Sarah Lacina, Sophie Georgina Clarke (2011), Tony Vlachos (2014), Tyson Apostol (2013), Wendell Holland (2018) and Yul Kwon (2006) will compete.

Diaz-Twine and Mariano appeared in the most recent season, titled “Island of the Idols”, tutoring players from a separate island

One-hour retrospective special Survivor at 40: Greatest Moments and Players airs on CBS Feb. 5.

Probst also executive produces Survivor.