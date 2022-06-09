‘Boston Rob’ Mariano Joins ‘Secret Celebrity Renovation’ Cast

Survivor veteran Rob Mariano has joined the design team on CBS show Secret Celebrity Renovation. Known as “Boston Rob,” Mariano is a home improvement contractor. He will work alongside interior designer Sabrina Soto, as they help celebrities do a surprise home renovation for a meaningful person in the celebs’ lives.

Season two premieres July 22 on CBS and Paramount Plus.

Nischelle Turner hosts.

The season two celebs are Ghosts star Utkarsh Ambudkar, Tony Award winner Annaleigh Ashford, NBA All-Star Devin Booker, Grammy winner Kandi Burruss, Olympic gold medalist Nathan Chen, Super Bowl champion Aaron Donald, Bob Hearts Abishola star Billy Gardell, singer-songwriter Debbie Gibson, NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal and singer Nicole Scherzinger.

“The deep connection between our celebrities and the people who helped them on their path to stardom comes through so genuinely in the second season of Secret Celebrity Renovation,” said executive producer Robert Horowitz. “The emotional journey and amazing home transformations combine to make this show a truly heartwarming hour of family co-viewing.”

Mariano was one of the celebs gifting a loved one in season one, coming back to Boston to surprise his parents with a renovation.

Mariano hosts Boston Rob Does Beantown on the Hearst TV app Very Local. He was on Survivor six times, and met his wife on the show.

Secret Celebrity Renovation is produced by Juma Entertainment, with Robert Horowitz, Brady Connell and Peter DeVita the executive producers. ■