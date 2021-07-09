'Secret Celebrity Renovation' Premieres on CBS July 9

Secret Celebrity Renovation, which sees stars give dream home renovations to someone who has had a significant impact on them, premieres on CBS July 9. Nischelle Turner, host of Entertainment Tonight, hosts.

Stars doing right by loved ones include Paula Abdul, singer-songwriter Lauren Alaina, Wayne Brady, Boomer Esiason, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, “Boston” Rob Mariano of Survivor, NBA star Chris Paul, singer/actor Anthony Ramos and former NFL star Emmitt Smith. Wayne Brady, host of Game of Talents on Fox, is in the series premiere.

Jason Cameron and Sabrina Soto are on the design team.

“Whether they’re In The Heights, in the end zone, in tribal council or beyond, our Secret Celebrity Renovation stars have wowed America through their work, and now they can give something back to the most pivotal person from their hometown past,” said Bob Horowitz, executive producer.

Touching on similar themes is Celebrity IOU on HGTV, which sees Hollywood A-listers help a special person in their lives get the renovation they need.

Secret Celebrity Renovation is produced by Horowitz’s Juma Entertainment. Horowitz, Lewis Fenton and Peter DeVita are the executive producers.