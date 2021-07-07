HGTV Gives 'Celebrity IOU' TV's Biggest Promo Push

B&C has partnered with always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by ad impressions. Our data covers the 7-day period through July 4.

On the strength of 269.8 million TV ad impressions, an HGTV promo for Celebrity IOU tops our chart. The network also grabs second and fifth to hype, respectively, Good Bones and Christina on the Coast.

Rounding out the ranking: Discovery, setting up Shark Week in third place, and CBS — the only traditional broadcaster to make the top five — giving some love to Love Island in fourth.

Notably, the Christina on the Coast spot has this week’s highest iSpot Attention Index (119), meaning viewers were on average highly likely to watch it all the way through (vs. interrupting it by changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

1) Celebrity IOU, HGTV

Impressions: 269,843,079

Interruption Rate: 1.41%

Attention Index: 104 (4% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 99%, Local 0%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $933,448

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

2) Good Bones, HGTV

Impressions: 232,781,832

Interruption Rate: 1.18%

Attention Index: 117 (17% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 99%, Local 0%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $741,893

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

3) Shark Week, Discovery

Impressions: 218,192,284

Interruption Rate: 1.46%

Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 98%, Local 1%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $860,140

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $218,421

4) Love Island, CBS

Impressions: 206,461,942

Interruption Rate: 2.32%

Attention Index: 76 (24% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 87%, Local 10%, VOD/OTT 3%

In-network Value: $1,044,689

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

5) Christina on the Coast, HGTV

Impressions: 189,663,359

Interruption Rate: 0.96%

Attention Index: 119 (19% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 99%, Local 0%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $585,189

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

*Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands*

Impressions - The total impressions within all US households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD+OTT, and Local.

Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Imp. Types - Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

In-network Value - Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-network Spend - The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live - A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

Local - A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD - This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load)

OTT - On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).