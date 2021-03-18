Nischelle Turner Named Co-Host of 'Entertainment Tonight'

Nischelle Turner is joining Kevin Frazier as co-host of CBS Media Ventures’ Entertainment Tonight, said executive producer Erin Johnson on Thursday.

“Nischelle can do it all,” said Johnson in a statement. “She can go from a heartfelt conversation with Oscar-winner Viola Davis about the impact of Cicely Tyson to singing karaoke on a balcony with Jimmy Fallon. She is warm, thoughtful, and full of energy. Celebrities respect her skills as a seasoned journalist, and our audience has taken notice of her fun chemistry with Kevin. There is no one more deserving to lead ET in our history-making 40th season and beyond.”

Turner has been promoted to co-host after Frazier has been hosting the show as sole anchor since Nancy O’Dell departed in August 2019.

In addition to her work on ET, Turner will host the new CBS series Secret Celebrity Renovation premiering this summer. Home design is one of her passions and on this show, Turner will help actors, musicians and athletes surprise a person who has made a difference in their life with a home renovation.

Turner also is a longtime contributor to CNN and she appears frequently on CNN Newsroom, New Day, and CNN Tonight to offer insight and commentary on entertainment news stories. She joined the syndicated entertainment magazine in 2014

Turner began her journalism career as a reporter and fill-in anchor at WEHT Evansville, Indiana. Her next stop was WVUE New Orleans, before making her way to the West Coast when she joined KTTV in Los Angeles in 2004 as a reporter on Good Day LA and as an anchor for Good Day LA Weekend.