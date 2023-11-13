CBS Shares Premiere Dates for New, Returning Shows

CBS has revealed its programming plans for both new and returning series, which sees the Justin Hartley drama Tracker debuting Sunday, February 11, after the Super Bowl, and drama Elsbeth starting Thursday, February 29.

Tracker has Hartley, who was in This Is Us, as a lone-wolf survivalist who roams the country as a “reward seeker,” helping private citizens and law enforcement solve various mysteries, while also dealing with his own broken family.

Elsbeth has Carrie Preston as an unconventional attorney who utilizes her singular point of view to make unique observations and corner brilliant criminals alongside the NYPD. It is based on a character from The Good Wife and The Good Fight.

The resolution of the Hollywood strikes allow the networks some clarity in terms of scheduling. Most CBS series will have 10 to 13 episodes, their seasons starting in February and ending in May.

Tracker is lined up for a 10 p.m. debut after the Super Bowl.

The Neighborhood starts season six on Monday, February 12, and Bob Hearts Abishola debuts season five that night, while NCIS kicks off season 21 and NCIS: Hawai’i premieres season three.

On Tuesday, February 13, FBI premieres season six, FBI: International starts season three and FBI: Most Wanted debuts season five.

Thursday, February 15 features the season starters for Young Sheldon (season seven), Ghosts (3) and So Help Me Todd (2), while the Tracker series premiere shows again.

Friday, February 16 has the season premieres of SWAT (7), Fire Country (2) and Blue Bloods (14).

Sunday, February 18 has 60 Minutes, then the season premiere of The Equalizer (4), Tracker in its regular slot, and the season starter for CSI: Vegas (3).

Season 46 of Survivor starts Wednesday, February 28. There will be two-hour episodes February 28 and March 6, then 90-minute ones.

Elsbeth begins Thursday, February 29.

The Amazing Race starts season 36 on March 13 and it will share Wednesdays with Survivor.

CBS plans to debut drama Matlock, starring Kathy Bates, and comedy Poppa’s House, with Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr., in the 2024-2025 TV season.