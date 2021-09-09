Justin Hartley, Star of ‘This Is Us’, In CBS Pilot ‘The Never Game’
Plays lone-wolf survivalist who roams the country solving mysteries
Justin Hartley, star of This Is Us, will star in and executive produce the pilot of CBS drama The Never Game. Ken Olin will direct.
The show has a pilot production commitment. It is based on a novel by Jeffrey Deaver.
Michael Cooney wrote the pilot script. 20th Television is producing.
Hartley plays Kevin Pearson on NBC hit This Is Us. In The Never Game, he is lone-wolf survivalist Colter Shaw, who roams the country as a “reward seeker,” using his expert tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement solve mysteries while contending with his own fractured family.
