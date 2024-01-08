CBS Setting Up Shop In Las Vegas Ahead of Super Bowl

The Bellagio hotel is in the background of CBS Sports' outdoor set in Las Vegas

As it prepares to televise Super Bowl LVIII from Las Vegas on February 11, four CBS division are taking up residency in Sin City, building outdoor sets from which shows will originate starting February 5.

Naturally, CBS Sports will play a big role.

The NFL Today will be counting down to the championship.

Super Bowl Live will be offering news and analysis leading up to the big game

The free 24/7 streaming service CBS Sports HQ will have more than 40 hours of programming, finishing with an extended Super Bowl post game show

Other sports shows originating from Vegas are NFL Monday QB, That Other Pregame Show, We Need To Talk, The Jim Rome Show and Time to Schein.

CBS News’ CBS Mornings will originate live from Vegas on Thursday and Friday or Super Bowl week. CBS Saturday Morning will also air from the site of the game.

CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell will broadcast live from Las Vegas. In addition the CBS Owned Television Stations and some CBS affiliates will be broadcasting from the Bellagio hotel.

CBS Entertainment’s show The Talk will be in town Monday through Friday.

The Drew Barrymore Show, from CBS Media Ventures, will tape Drews News and field segments in Las Vegas during the week. Syndicated shows Entertainment Tonight and Inside Edition will also originate from the Super Bowl venue.

CBS announced its plans during CBS Mornings.