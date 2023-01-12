'Ghosts' Gets Season Three at CBS

CBS has renewed Ghosts for season three, which will run in the 2023-2024 season. Season two of the comedy is averaging 9.15 million viewers, according to CBS.

Based on a U.K. comedy with the same name, Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar play a couple, Samantha and Jay, that takes on an abandoned mansion, which is inhabited by ghosts that only Samantha can see and communicate with.

“This season, executive producers Joe Port, Joe Wiseman and the brilliant cast delivered episodes that far surpassed our expectations. From the opening of the Woodstone B&B to epic Halloween and Christmas episodes, we have thoroughly enjoyed getting to know our Ghosts even better. Much like our viewers, we love them more each and every week,” Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, said. “As the series continues to win fans on broadcast and streaming, we’re thrilled to bring back this touching and hilarious comedy for a third season.”

Brandon Scott Jones, Richie Moriarty, Danielle Pinnock, Asher Grodman, Román Zaragoza, Sheila Carrasco, Rebecca Wisocky and Devan Chandler Long are also in the cast.

Executive producers are Joe Port & Joe Wiseman, Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond and Martha Howe-Douglas; Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward and Alison Owen (Monumental Television); and Angie Stephenson (BBC Studios). The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios’ Los Angeles production arm. ■