‘Ghostmas’ Happens on CBS December 15

CBS celebrates Ghostmas, two Christmas themed episodes of comedy Ghosts,

December 15. In Part One, Jay’s sister Bela (played by Punam Patel) visits Woodstone Mansion and brings an adoring male friend, inspiring Samantha to spark a romance between the visitors in the spirit of the holiday rom-coms she adores. The ghosts, meanwhile, have conjured up a very different holiday plan for Trevor and Bela.

Utkarsh Ambudkar plays Jay and Rose McIver portrays Samantha.

Also in Part One, Isaac has an awkward encounter with Nigel that forces him to look back on events in his life.

In Part Two, Samantha and Thorfinn get caught in the crossfire as the scheme Bela and the ghosts have worked up goes horribly awry. Also, Isaac’s marriage to Beatrice sheds light on how apprehensive he has been in communicating his feelings to Nigel.

Among the ghosts, Asher Grodman is Trevor, Devan Chandler Long is Thorfinn, Brandon Scott Jones is Isaac and Rebecca Wisocky plays Hetty. In terms of guest cast, John Hartman plays Nigel and Hillary Anne Matthews portrays Beatrice.

Jay Karas directed both Ghostmas episodes.

Joe Port and Joe Wiseman are the showrunners on Ghosts, which is in season two. ■