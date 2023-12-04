‘Yellowstone’ Season Three Coming to CBS

Season three of Paramount Network drama Yellowstone premieres on CBS Sunday, January 14. The first three episodes air that night, then three more run Sunday, January 21, and then two on Sunday, January 28, and the penultimate episode and season finale Monday, January 29.

Yellowstone premiered on CBS September 17, and season two began October 29.

The broadcast networks are borrowing shows from their corporate siblings with the Hollywood strikes leaving them a bit short of content. ABC debuts the Hulu comedy Only Murders in the Building January 2. CBS also began airing Paramount Plus drama Lawmen: Bass Reeves November 12.

CBS said Yellowstone, which has five seasons, has reached nearly 33 million unique viewers, and averages just over 5 million viewers on the broadcast net.

Kevin Costner stars in the western drama.

From MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, Yellowstone chronicles the Dutton family, which controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. “Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds and hard-earned respect, the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders – an expanding town, an Indian reservation and vicious business rivalries,” said CBS.