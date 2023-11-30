‘Only Murders in the Building’ to Air on ABC

Only Murders in the Building, a hit on Hulu, will air on ABC in January. All ten episodes of season one will run across four nights.

The event begins Tuesday, January 2, with episodes 1-3. January 9, it’s episodes 4-6. January 16 is episodes 7-9 and the season finale is on January 23. Episodes begin at 9 p.m. ET each night.

Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez are in the cast.

ABC called Only Murders in the Building the most-viewed Hulu original comedy. It follows three strangers, played by Martin, Short and Gomez, who are obsessed with true crime and find a hot case in their New York City apartment building.

“As they record a podcast of their own to document the case, the three unravel the complex secrets of the building, which stretch back years,” said ABC. “Perhaps even more explosive are the lies they tell one another. Soon, the endangered trio comes to realize a killer might be living amongst them as they race to decipher the mounting clues before it’s too late.”

Only Murders in the Building has been renewed for season four.

The broadcast networks are getting creative to come up with fresh content following the strikes in Hollywood. CBS, for one, has aired Paramount Network’s hit drama Yellowstone.

Martin, Short, Gomez, John Hoffman, Jamie Babbit, Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal executive produce Only Murders.

The series is produced by 20th Television.

Both ABC and Hulu are part of The Walt Disney Company.