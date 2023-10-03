‘Only Murders in the Building’ Gets Season 4
Steve Martin, Selena Gomez and Martin Short star in Hulu whodunit comedy
Hulu has ordered a fourth season of Only Murders in the Building, the dark comedy about Manhattanites digging for clues in and around their apartment building.
“The trio's journey is far from over,” the network said on X.
Steve Martin, Selena Gomez and Martin Short play residents of a Manhattan apartment building who team up to launch a podcast about the suspicious death of a resident in the building.
Martin and John Hoffman created the show. Dan Fogelman, creator of This Is Us, executive produces the series with Martin, Hoffman, Short, Gomez, Jamie Babbitt and Jess Rosenthal.
Guest stars have included Meryl Streep, Sting and Paul Rudd.
The show was nominated for best comedy at the Golden Globes in 2022 and 2023, and the Emmys in the same years.
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.