‘Only Murders in the Building’ Gets Season 4

Hulu has ordered a fourth season of Only Murders in the Building, the dark comedy about Manhattanites digging for clues in and around their apartment building.

“The trio's journey is far from over,” the network said on X.

Steve Martin, Selena Gomez and Martin Short play residents of a Manhattan apartment building who team up to launch a podcast about the suspicious death of a resident in the building.

Season three began August 8.

Martin and John Hoffman created the show. Dan Fogelman, creator of This Is Us, executive produces the series with Martin, Hoffman, Short, Gomez, Jamie Babbitt and Jess Rosenthal.

Guest stars have included Meryl Streep, Sting and Paul Rudd.

The show was nominated for best comedy at the Golden Globes in 2022 and 2023, and the Emmys in the same years.