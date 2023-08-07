‘Only Murders in the Building,’ ‘Billions’ Return: What’s Premiering This Week (August 7-13)
A listing of original new and returning series, movies, and documentaries debuting this week on streaming and cable services
Hulu’s Emmy-winning dramedy series Only Murders in the Building returns for its third season while Showtime’s drama series Billions launches its last season during the first full week of August.
The new season of Only Murders in the Building debuts August 8 and finds series stars Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short returning as murder mystery solvers. Also appearing in the third season are Meryl Streep, Paul Rudd Ryan Broussard and Da’Vine Joy Randolph.
The series drew 11 Emmy Award nominations last month including an Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series nod for Martin Short.
Showtime will debut the seventh and final season of its drama series Billions on August 13, which will feature the return of Damian Lewis to a cast that also includes Cory Stoll, Paul Giamatti, Maggie Siff and David Costabile. Lewis, who plays hedge-fund manager Bobby Axelrod, left the series after the fifth season.
Here are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting during the week of August 7 to August 13. For some videos, viewer discretion is advised.
August 9, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (returning series), Disney Plus
August 9, Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop (music miniseries), Netflix
August 9, Strange Planet (animation), Apple TV Plus
August 10, Painkiller (drama), Netflix
August 11, All Up in The Biz (music documentary), Showtime
August 11, Heart of Stone (action movie), Netflix
August 11, Red, White & Royal Blue (drama movie), Prime Video
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.