‘Only Murders in the Building,’ ‘Billions’ Return: What’s Premiering This Week (August 7-13)

Hulu’s Emmy-winning dramedy series Only Murders in the Building returns for its third season while Showtime’s drama series Billions launches its last season during the first full week of August.

The new season of Only Murders in the Building debuts August 8 and finds series stars Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short returning as murder mystery solvers. Also appearing in the third season are Meryl Streep, Paul Rudd Ryan Broussard and Da’Vine Joy Randolph.

The series drew 11 Emmy Award nominations last month including an Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series nod for Martin Short.

Showtime will debut the seventh and final season of its drama series Billions on August 13, which will feature the return of Damian Lewis to a cast that also includes Cory Stoll, Paul Giamatti, Maggie Siff and David Costabile. Lewis, who plays hedge-fund manager Bobby Axelrod, left the series after the fifth season.

Here are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting during the week of August 7 to August 13. For some videos, viewer discretion is advised.

August 9, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (returning series), Disney Plus

August 9, Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop (music miniseries), Netflix

August 9, Strange Planet (animation), Apple TV Plus

August 10, Painkiller (drama), Netflix

August 11, All Up in The Biz (music documentary), Showtime

August 11, Heart of Stone (action movie), Netflix

August 11, Red, White & Royal Blue (drama movie), Prime Video