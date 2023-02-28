Damian Lewis to Return to ‘Billions’

Damian Lewis will return to Showtime’s Billions for several episodes in the drama series’ upcoming seventh season.

Lewis will reprise his role as Bobby Axelrod for six of the 12 episodes of the series, which stars Paul Giamatti, Corey Stoll and Maggie Siff, according to the network. Lewis starred in the series’ first five seasons.

The network also said that Toney Goins has been promoted to a series regular in season seven.

Showtime describes season seven of the drama series as one in which alliances are turned on their heads, old wounds are weaponized, loyalties are tested, betrayal takes on epic proportions and enemies become wary friends.

Billions is executive produced by Brian Koppelman, David Levien and Beth Shacter.■