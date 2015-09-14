Arnold Schwarzenegger to Host ‘The Celebrity Apprentice’

Arnold Schwarzenegger, former governor of California, bodybuilding champion and Terminator star, is adding host of The Celebrity Apprentice to his long and varied resume.

The Celebrity Apprentice, which was hosted by Donald Trump prior to his presidential run, will return to NBC for the 2016-17 season.

"I have always been a huge fan of The Celebrity Apprentice and the way it showcases the challenges and triumphs of business and teamwork,” said Schwarzenegger. “I am thrilled to bring my experience to the boardroom and to continue to raise millions for charity. Let's get started!"

Previous winners of Celebrity Apprentice include Joan Rivers, Piers Morgan, Bret Michaels, Trace Adkins, Arsenio Hall, John Rich and Leeza Gibbons.

Following the announcement, Trump tweeted:

"Congrats to my friend @Schwarzenegger who is doing next season’s Celebrity Apprentice. He'll be great & will raise lots of $ for charity," and "To all my fans, sorry I couldn’t do The Apprentice any longer—but equal time (presidential run) prohibits me from doing so. Love!"