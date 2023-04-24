Gervonta Davis KO’s Ryan Garcia in Marquee PPV Boxing Event
Showtime to re-air fight this Saturday
Undefeated lightweight boxer Gervonta Davis positioned himself as one of pay-per-view boxing's biggest names by knocking out former undefeated boxer Ryan Garcia Saturday night in Showtime's blockbuster PPV event.
The Davis-Garcia bout, the fourth and arguably the biggest PPV boxing event in 2023, showcased Davis as he knocked down the taller Garcia in the second round before landing a powerful body blow in the seventh round to end the fight. Davis is now 29-0 with 27 knockouts.
“I didn’t think that body shot would end it, but I saw his facial expression and that’s what made me take it to him,” Davis said after the bout. “It was a good shot, for sure.”
While it's too early to determine overall PPV buys for the event, the Davis-Garcia fight – which was distributed by PPV.com and DAZN PPV – attracted significant pre-fight publicity as a meeting between two of the highest-profile boxers in the lightweight division. Davis drew approximately 200,000 PPV buys for his January 7 fight against Hector Garcia.
Showtime will replay the Davis-Garcia fight this Saturday (April 29), followed by the network’s documentary series All Access: Davis vs. Garcia Epilogue.
Multichannel Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.