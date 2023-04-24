Gervonta Davis KO’s Ryan Garcia in Marquee PPV Boxing Event

Undefeated lightweight boxer Gervonta Davis positioned himself as one of pay-per-view boxing's biggest names by knocking out former undefeated boxer Ryan Garcia Saturday night in Showtime's blockbuster PPV event.

The Davis-Garcia bout, the fourth and arguably the biggest PPV boxing event in 2023, showcased Davis as he knocked down the taller Garcia in the second round before landing a powerful body blow in the seventh round to end the fight. Davis is now 29-0 with 27 knockouts.

“I didn’t think that body shot would end it, but I saw his facial expression and that’s what made me take it to him,” Davis said after the bout. “It was a good shot, for sure.”

While it's too early to determine overall PPV buys for the event, the Davis-Garcia fight – which was distributed by PPV.com and DAZN PPV – attracted significant pre-fight publicity as a meeting between two of the highest-profile boxers in the lightweight division. Davis drew approximately 200,000 PPV buys for his January 7 fight against Hector Garcia.

Showtime will replay the Davis-Garcia fight this Saturday (April 29), followed by the network’s documentary series All Access: Davis vs. Garcia Epilogue.