Disney Plus to Debut Robin Roberts Talk Show in July

Disney Plus will launch a new talk show series featuring Good Morning America co-host Robin Roberts in July.

The four-episode Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts series will feature round table conversations with Roberts and several female celebrities, including Debbie Allen, Sofia Carson, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jenna Dewan, Sheila E., Melissa Etheridge, Mickey Guyton, Betsey Johnson, Billie Jean King, Tig Notaro, Raven-Symoné and Josie Totah, said the streaming service.

Read Also: Robin Roberts Among Final Group of 'Jeopardy!' Guest Hosts

NBA star LeBron James, through his media outlet The SpringHill Company, will serve as an executive producer for the series, which premieres on July 30.

Read Also: The King Extends His Court to TV

"This project is very personal to me, and I'm proud to bring it to Disney Plus," said Roberts in a statement. "The guests we've assembled are an amazing group of women who have all achieved great success in their various careers. Although they represent different age groups and backgrounds, they were all willing to open up and share their unique stories with honesty and humor. I welcome viewers to come along with me on this journey as we learn about the importance of expressing vulnerability and connecting with others."