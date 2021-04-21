George Stephanopoulos, LeVar Burton, Robin Roberts Among Final Group of 'Jeopardy!' Guest Hosts

George Stephanopoulos, Robin Roberts, LeVar Burton, David Faber and Joe Buck are the final group of guest hosts to step to the podium as CBS Media Ventures’ Jeopardy! closes out its 37th season, said Mike Richards, Jeopardy!’s executive producer, on Wednesday.

“Our goal has been to present a wide variety of guest hosts with different skill sets and backgrounds on our path to finding a permanent host,” Richards, who took a hosting stint himself, said in a statement. “Our passionate fans are telling us what they like, and we are listening. All of the guest hosts have brought individualism, energy and an authentic love of our show to each of their episodes. We look forward to sharing the rest of the season with our viewers.”

The show started using guest hosts at the beginning of the year after the death of longtime host Alex Trebek on Nov. 8, 2020, starting with official Jeopardy! Greatest of All Time Ken Jennings, followed by Richards.

Since then, former CBS Evening News and Today anchor Katie Couric, cardiologist and talk-show host Dr. Mehmet Oz, and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers have hosted. CNN anchor Anderson Cooper is on the air until April 30. After that, 60 Minutes correspondent Bill Whitaker, The Big Bang Theory and Call Me Kat’s Mayim Bialik, Today anchor Savannah Guthrie and CNN chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta will take their turns, followed by the final five towards the end of the summer. A donation is made to the charity of each guest host’s choice.

Stephanopoulos, who told Sirius XM Radio's Howard Stern almost a year ago that he was interested in hosting the show, is the anchor of ABC’s Good Morning America and This Week with George Stephanopoulos. Roberts also serves as an anchor on Good Morning America.

Burton, who was the subject of an online petition to get him on the show, is the former host and executive producer of PBS’ Reading Rainbow. He also starred in the miniseries Roots and played Lt. Commander Geordi LaForge in Star Trek: The Next Generation.

Faber, who co-anchors CNBC’s Squawk on the Street, is a past winner of Celebrity Jeopardy!

Joe Buck is a sportscaster who covers the National Football League and Major League Baseball for Fox Sports.

In the week ended April 11, Jeopardy! returned to the top of the syndication charts, with a 14% climb to a 5.6 live plus same day national household rating, according to Nielsen.