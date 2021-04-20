Syndication Ratings: Aaron Rodgers Leads ‘Jeopardy!’ to Weekly Win

Aaron Rodgers, playing guest host for two weeks, gave CBS Media Ventures’ Jeopardy! a big boost in the session ending April 11. Rodgers, the star quarterback of the Green Bay Packers, drove Jeopardy! to a 14% increase from the prior week to a 5.6 live plus same day national household rating, according to Nielsen Media Research. That put Jeopardy! in the syndication lead for the first time since early March.

Jeopardy! and other access shows also had the benefit of no March Madness basketball games -- except the championship on April 5 -- drawing away viewers. Ratings were higher for all of first-run’s category leaders as preemptions subsided. NBC and Fox affiliates did not air their daytime and early fringe programming in Minneapolis during the week week due to coverage of the Derek Chauvin trial. The NCAA championship game on CBS on Monday, April 5 did bounce access and late-fringe shows in some markets.

Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud, which had ruled the games and all of syndication for the prior three weeks, inched up 2% to a second-place overall 5.2. Feud also led all of syndication among women 25-54 at a 2.1.

CMV’s Wheel of Fortune rolled to a third-place 5.1 with 4% inflation.

Fox’s 25 Words or Less rebounded 14% from a series low to a 0.8. Entertainment Studios’ Funny You Should Ask notched a series-low 0.4 for a seventh consecutive week.

Disney’s internet video show RightThisMinute marshaled a series-low 0.6 for the third straight week.

Among magazines, CMV’s Entertainment Tonight led the pack, strengthening 10% to a three-week high 2.2 and advancing 13% among women 25-54 to a 0.9. In second place, CMV’s Inside Edition faded 5% to a 2.1 in households and declined 14% to a 0.6 in the demo.

NBCU’s recently renewed Access Hollywood and Warner Bros.’ TMZ both were steady at a 0.9 and a 0.8 in households, respectively. Warner Bros.’ Extra held its ground at a 0.7 in households but climbed 33% to a 0.4 in the demo. CMV’s DailyMailTV and Fox’s Dish Nation stayed at a 0.6 and 0.3 in households, respectively.

Talkers remained a two-show race at the top with CMV’s Dr. Phil and Disney’s Live with Kelly and Ryan tying for a second straight week. Both shows, which were in originals all week, rallied 6% to a 1.7. Among women 25-54, Live led at a 0.8.

Every other talker was below a 1.0 rating.

Warner Bros.’ Ellen DeGeneres recovered 13% from a series low set in the prior week to a 0.9, tying NBCU’s conflict talker Maury, which stayed put. Reruns of Debmar-Mercury’s Wendy Willams weakened 11% to a 0.8, tying NBCU’s steady Kelly Clarkson, which was partially in repeats.

Disney’s fellow sophomore Tamron Hall, airing encore episodes all week, held firm at a 0.7, tying veterans NBCU’s Steve Wilkos and CMV’s Rachael Ray, both of which were flat.

CMV’s recently renewed rookie Drew Barrymore broke even at a 0.5 in households and improved 50% among women 25-54 to a 0.3, tying Wendy Williams, Steve Wilkos, Maury, Rachael Ray and Tamron Hall in fourth place.

Sony Pictures Television’s Dr. Oz sank 17% to a new series-low 0.5.

Warner Bros.’ The Real, CMV’s The Doctors and the out-of-production syndicated run of NBCU’s Jerry Springer all were stable at a 0.4, 0.2 and 0.2, respectively, with Doctors delivering a series low for the 7th straight week and Springer scoring its series low for the 31st straight week.

Elsewhere, CMV’s Judge Judy jumped 4% to a 4.8 to lead the courts for the 1,281st consecutive week in its 25th and final season in first run.

CMV’s Hot Bench, Warner Bros.’ People’s Court and Judge Mathis, NBCU’s Judge Jerry and Fox’s Divorce Court all were on par with the prior week’s 1.5, 0.8, 0.6, 0.6 and 0.5, respectively. Repeats of Trifecta’s Protection Court climbed 50% to a 0.3.

Warner Bros.’ The Big Bang Theory led the off-network sitcoms with a consistent 2.4. Disney’s Last Man Standing slipped 6% to a 1.7. Warner Bros.’ Two and a Half Men maintained a 1.0 for a seventh straight week, tying Disney’s Modern Family, which held firm for the third week in a row. SPT’s The Goldbergs garnered a series-low 0.9 for the fourth consecutive week, tying SPT’s Seinfeld, which held steady. Disney’s Family Guy gave back 20% to a 0.8. Finally, Warner Bros.’ 2 Broke Girls and Mike & Molly, Disney’s Black-ish and Warner Bros.’ Mom all stayed put at a 0.7, 0.7, 0.6 and 0.6, respectively.