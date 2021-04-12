'Access Hollywood,' 'Access Daily' Renewed Through 2025

Access Hollywood, NBCUniversal’s syndicated entertainment magazine, and sister show Access Daily have been renewed by the NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations through 2025, said Tracie Wilson, executive vice president, NBCUniversal Syndication Studios, on Monday.

“We are thrilled to continue our successful partnership with the NBC owned stations, bringing the Access brand to local stations for additional seasons,” said Wilson in a statement. “Our talented hosts have incredible chemistry and our dedicated production teams, led by Maureen FitzPatrick, work tirelessly to bring viewers quality content each day on Access Hollywood and Access Daily.”

For the 2020-21 season, Access Hollywood is averaging more 1.4 million viewers each day. In the week ended March 28, Access Hollywood declined 10% from the prior week to a 0.9 live plus same day national household rating, according to Nielsen Media Research.

The veteran entertainment magazine is hosted by Mario Lopez -- who joined the program from Warner Bros.’ Extra in August 2019 -- Kit Hoover and Scott Evans along with correspondents Sibley Scoles and Zuri Hall. The show is currently in its 25th season. This renewal will take it through its 29th season.

Access Daily, formerly Access Hollywood Live, is a one-hour entertainment news talk show that airs in select markets and is hosted by Lopez, Hoover and Evans. Access Daily is in its 11th season. Another spin-off, All Access, aired on NBC owned stations in six markets and was canceled last month with its final episode airing in June.