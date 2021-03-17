'Drew Barrymore' Officially Renewed for Season Two

The Drew Barrymore Show has been officially renewed for a second season, said Steve LoCascio, president of CBS Media Ventures on Wednesday.

The renewal had been expected since the daytime talk strip had been sold in many markets in two-year deals. Drew Barrymore is anchored by the CBS Owned Stations in most major markets, including New York, Los Angeles and Chicago.

The show is produced in New York City with Barrymore on stage but with no live audience and guests either appearing on video remotely or sitting far apart from Barrymore.

“Launching a daily syndicated show during a pandemic was a challenge no daytime show has ever had to face, but Drew and everyone on this team turned every obstacle into an opportunity and delivered a big, bright, fun hour of much needed optimism to viewers every day,” LoCascio said in a statement. “The show truly embodies Drew’s spirit, and we’re thrilled to be able to continue to provide our stations and viewers with another high-quality season this fall.”

“We launched this show in a pandemic, which made for a crazy, wonderful journey I never expected,” said Barrymore, also in a statement. “This is my dream job, and I feel so lucky to get to do this for another year. I am so grateful to CBS Media Ventures and all our station partners for believing in us.”

Drew Barrymore is averaging a 0.5 live plus same day household rating, season to date, according to Nielsen Media Research. According to CMV, it’s grown 19% in homes and 13% among daytime’s key demographic of women 25-54 from November 2020 to February 2021 in the metered markets.