AMC Plus Drops Trailer for 'The Ipcress File'
By R. Thomas Umstead published
Espionage thriller debuts May 19
AMC Plus takes viewers back to the 1960s in a new trailer for its British espionage thriller The Ipcress File, which debuts May 19.
The six-part series, based on the Len Deighton novel and adapted by screenwriter John Hodge (Trainspotting), takes place in 1960s London and stars Joe Cole as British spy Harry Palmer, who is is recruited to work for an unorthodox British spy unit that wants his help to retrieve a missing scientist, said the streaming service.
The series also stars Lucy Boynton and Tom Hollander. The Ipcress File is executive produced by Will Clarke, Andy Mayson, Andrew Eaton, Sandy Lieberson, James Watkins and Hilary and Steven Saltzman.
