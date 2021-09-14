What's Premiering This Week (Sept. 13-19)
Apple TV Plus's 'The Morning Show' returns
The return of several popular series mark the list of show premieres this week.
Apple TV Plus's Emmy-winning drama series The Morning Show premieres its second season on Sept. 17, along with the third season of Netflix’s dramedy series Sex Education.
Among the new shows debuting this week are Showtime’s Sept. 13 premiere of comedy series Back to Life, starring Daisy Haggard as an inmate returning to regular life, and Hulu's anthology drama series The Premise, debuting Sept. 16.
Below are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting the week of Sept. 13-19 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):
Sept. 13 — Ultra City Smiths (animation), AMC
Sept. 13 — Y: The Last Man (drama), Hulu
Sept. 14 — Once Upon a Time in Queens (documentary), ESPN
Sept. 14 — Level Playing Field (sports documentary), HBO
Sept. 15 — My Son (drama), Peacock
Sept. 15 — Nailed It! (returning series), Netflix
Sept. 15 — Nightbooks (movie), Netflix
Sept. 16 — The Harper House (animation), Paramount Plus
Sept. 16 — He-Man and the Masters of the Universe (animation), Netflix
Sept. 16 — Tacoma FD (returning series), truTV
Sept. 17 — Cry Macho (movie), HBO Max
Sept. 17 — Everybody’s Talking About Jamie (movie), Prime Video
Sept. 17 — The God’s Honest Truth with Leonard ‘Charlamagne’ McKelvey (talk), Comedy Central
Sept. 17 — Uprising (documentary), Prime Video
Sept. 19 — Fiasco (reality), Epix
