What's Premiering This Week (Sept. 13-19)

The return of several popular series mark the list of show premieres this week.

Apple TV Plus's Emmy-winning drama series The Morning Show premieres its second season on Sept. 17, along with the third season of Netflix’s dramedy series Sex Education.

Among the new shows debuting this week are Showtime’s Sept. 13 premiere of comedy series Back to Life, starring Daisy Haggard as an inmate returning to regular life, and Hulu's anthology drama series The Premise, debuting Sept. 16.

Below are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting the week of Sept. 13-19 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):

Sept. 13 — Ultra City Smiths (animation), AMC

Sept. 13 — Y: The Last Man (drama), Hulu

Sept. 14 — Once Upon a Time in Queens (documentary), ESPN

Sept. 14 — Level Playing Field (sports documentary), HBO

Sept. 15 — My Son (drama), Peacock

Sept. 15 — Nailed It! (returning series), Netflix

Sept. 15 — Nightbooks (movie), Netflix

Sept. 16 — The Harper House (animation), Paramount Plus

Sept. 16 — He-Man and the Masters of the Universe (animation), Netflix

Sept. 16 — Tacoma FD (returning series), truTV

Sept. 17 — Cry Macho (movie), HBO Max

Sept. 17 — Everybody’s Talking About Jamie (movie), Prime Video

Sept. 17 — The God’s Honest Truth with Leonard ‘Charlamagne’ McKelvey (talk), Comedy Central

Sept. 17 — Uprising (documentary), Prime Video

Sept. 19 — Fiasco (reality), Epix