Netflix Orders More ‘Sex Education’

Netflix has ordered a second season of British comedy-drama Sex Education. Laurie Nunn created the show. Season two will have eight episodes.

Netflix said over 40 million households watched Sex Education since it debuted Jan. 11. Production on the new season starts this spring in the U.K.

Gillian Anderson, Asa Butterfield, Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa, Aimee-Lou Wood and Connor Swindells are in the cast. Nunn and Jamie Campbell executive produce.

The series “has been lauded for delivering a coming-of-age story with a fresh, feminist heart, and for presenting intersectional and multidimensional characters that audiences have fallen in love with,” according to Netflix.

Eleven produces the series.

“Laurie Nunn has captured the awkward teenage experience with a lot of heart and humor in Sex Education,” said Cindy Holland, VP of original content, Netflix. “Along with the Eleven team and executive producer and director Ben Taylor, she’s created a universally relatable series that has resonated with our members around the world.”

Nunn said the reception to season one has been very exciting. “Seeing how people across the world have connected to characters that began as ideas in my head is incredible,” she said. “I’m hugely grateful to every person that has taken the time to watch the series, and I can’t wait to continue this amazing journey.”