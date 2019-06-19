Showtime Orders Comedy ‘Back to Life’

Showtime has ordered comedy Back to Life, which comes from Fleabag producers Harry and Jack Williams. Daisy Haggard created the show and stars.

The network is on board for six episodes. Back to Life previously aired on the BBC. It will premiere on Showtime Oct. 6.

Haggard plays Miri Matteson, who, after 18 years behind bars, returns home and stumbles back into adult life in the coastal town she once knew, while the mystery of her past looms large.

“Back to Life is a gem of a series that we are thrilled to bring across the pond,” said Gary Levine, Showtime president of entertainment. “Daisy Haggard, whom Showtime audiences will remember from our series Episodes as Myra, the network comedy exec with absolutely no sense of humor, is wildly impressive, both as writer and star of this intriguing, touching and funny, character comedy.”

Geraldine James, Richard Durden and Jo Martin are also in the cast.

Back to Life is produced by Two Brothers Pictures for BBC Three, UK in association with All3media International. The series is written by Daisy Haggard and Laura Solon, produced by Debs Pisani and directed by Chris Sweeney. The executive producers are Harry and Jack Williams alongside Sarah Hammond for Two Brothers Pictures, and Haggard, Solon and Sweeney.