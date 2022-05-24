OWN Touts New Season of ‘All Rise’ in Trailer

OWN will continue the courtroom drama series All Rise series with the June 7 third season premiere of the former CBS show, according to the series' new trailer.

The series, which was cancelled by CBS in 2021 after two seasons, stars Simone Missick and follows the chaotic, hopeful, and sometimes absurd lives of Los Angeles judges, prosecutors, and public defenders. They all work together with bailiffs, clerks, and police to get justice for the people of Los Angeles amidst a flawed legal system, according to the network.

Dee Harris-Lawrence (OWN’s David Makes Man) returns as executive producer and showrunner for the third season of the Warner Bros. Television-produced series. Missick, Michael M. Robin and Len Goldstein also serve as All Rise executive producers.