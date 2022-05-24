OWN Touts New Season of ‘All Rise’ in Trailer
By R. Thomas Umstead published
Off-CBS series to launch third season in June on OWN
OWN will continue the courtroom drama series All Rise series with the June 7 third season premiere of the former CBS show, according to the series' new trailer.
The series, which was cancelled by CBS in 2021 after two seasons, stars Simone Missick and follows the chaotic, hopeful, and sometimes absurd lives of Los Angeles judges, prosecutors, and public defenders. They all work together with bailiffs, clerks, and police to get justice for the people of Los Angeles amidst a flawed legal system, according to the network.
Dee Harris-Lawrence (OWN’s David Makes Man) returns as executive producer and showrunner for the third season of the Warner Bros. Television-produced series. Missick, Michael M. Robin and Len Goldstein also serve as All Rise executive producers.
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.