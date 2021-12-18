TV One To Air ‘Patti LaBelle’s Holiday Party’ Special
Holiday show featuring iconic R&B singer premieres December 19
TV One will celebrate the holiday season with a December 19 special featuring R&B music icon Patti LaBelle.
The special, Patti LaBelle’s Holiday Party, features LaBelle singing holiday songs and cooking up meals with special guests including R&B singer Tamar Braxton, according to the network.
