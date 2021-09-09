Paramount Plus Debuts 'Star Trek: Picard' Season Two Trailer

Paramount Plus released a preview trailer for its sci-fi drama series, 'Star Trek: Picard,' which will return for its second season in February 2022.

In the trailer, series star Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) and his crewmates are transported back to an alternate timeline to stop a "totalitarian nightmare" that could destroy the universe.

Along with Stewart, Star Trek: Picard stars Isa Briones, Santiago Cabrera, Michelle Hurd, Alison Pill and Evan Evagora.