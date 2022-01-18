Disney Plus, Marvel Studios Deliver Video Trailer for 'Moon Knight' Series

Disney Plus teased its next Marvel Studios-based series with a new video trailer for Moon Knight.

According to Disney Plus, the series stars Oscar Isaac as Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee who discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with a mercenary named Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt, according to the streaming service.

Moon Knight also stars Ethan Hawke and May Calamawy. Isaac, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Mohamed Diab and Jeremy Slater serve as executive producers.

Moon Knight is the fifth Marvel Studios-produced series to debut on Disney Plus, following Emmy-winning series WandaVision, Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki and Hawkeye. ■