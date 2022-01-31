What's Premiering This Week (January 31-February 6)
Netflix's 'Murderville' helps usher in February show debuts
The first week of February will feature a number of new drama/mystery series debuting on cable and streaming services.
Netflix on February 3 will debut Murderville, a dramedy series starring Will Arnett as a police detective who in each episode investigates murder cases with a new celebrity partner. Guest stars for the six-episode series include Sharon Stone, Ken Jeong, and Conan O'Brien.
Prime Video on February 4 will launch Reacher, an eight-part mystery series that follows the exploits of retired military police officer Alan Ritchson. The series is based on the Jack Reacher book series by Lee Child. The Jack Reacher film franchise starred Tom Cruise.
Below are video trailers and premiere dates for multiple shows debuting the week of January 31 to February 6 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):
January 31 – Adults Adopting Adults (reality) – A&E
February 1 – Raising Dion (returning series) – Netflix
February 1 – Terry Bradshaw: Going Deep (sports documentary) – HBO
February 2 – Pam & Tommy (drama) – Hulu
February 2 – South Park (returning series) – Comedy Central
February 2 – The Tinder Swindler (documentary) – Netflix
February 3 – Double Cross (returning series) – ALLBLK
February 3 – Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky (returning series) – Peacock
February 3 – Raised by Wolves (returning series) – HBO Max
February 4 – Book of Love (dramedy movie) – Prime Video
February 4 – Phat Tuesdays (documentary) – Prime Video
February 4 – Suspicion (drama) – Apple TV Plus
February 4 – Sweet Magnolias (returning series) – Netflix
February 5 – Shenmue the Animation (anime) – Adult Swim
February 6 – Power Book IV: Force (drama) – Starz
February 6 – The Tuck Rule (sports documentary) – ESPN
