What's Premiering This Week (January 31-February 6)

The first week of February will feature a number of new drama/mystery series debuting on cable and streaming services.

Netflix on February 3 will debut Murderville, a dramedy series starring Will Arnett as a police detective who in each episode investigates murder cases with a new celebrity partner. Guest stars for the six-episode series include Sharon Stone, Ken Jeong, and Conan O'Brien.

Prime Video on February 4 will launch Reacher, an eight-part mystery series that follows the exploits of retired military police officer Alan Ritchson. The series is based on the Jack Reacher book series by Lee Child. The Jack Reacher film franchise starred Tom Cruise.

Below are video trailers and premiere dates for multiple shows debuting the week of January 31 to February 6 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):

January 31 – Adults Adopting Adults (reality) – A&E

February 1 – Raising Dion (returning series) – Netflix

February 1 – Terry Bradshaw: Going Deep (sports documentary) – HBO

February 2 – Pam & Tommy (drama) – Hulu

February 2 – South Park (returning series) – Comedy Central

February 2 – The Tinder Swindler (documentary) – Netflix

February 3 – Double Cross (returning series) – ALLBLK

February 3 – Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky (returning series) – Peacock

February 3 – Raised by Wolves (returning series) – HBO Max

February 4 – Book of Love (dramedy movie) – Prime Video

February 4 – Phat Tuesdays (documentary) – Prime Video

February 4 – Suspicion (drama) – Apple TV Plus

February 4 – Sweet Magnolias (returning series) – Netflix

February 5 – Shenmue the Animation (anime) – Adult Swim

February 6 – Power Book IV: Force (drama) – Starz

February 6 – The Tuck Rule (sports documentary) – ESPN