Stars Come Out for Byron Allen’s ‘theGrio Awards’ Airing on CBS
Denzel Washington, Dwayne Johnson, Eddie Murphy honored; Jennifer Hudson, Smokey Robinson perform
Allen Media Group said Byron Allen Presents theGrio Awards again will air on the CBS Television Network on Nov. 25.
The two-hour special will be co-hosted by Sheryl Underwood and Roy Wood Jr.
The honorees include Mariah Carey, Don Cheadle, Misty Copeland, Dr. Kizzmekia S Corbett-Helaire, Tamron Hall, Kevin Hart, Steve Harvey, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Eddie Murphy, The Reverend Al Sharpton, and Denzel Washington.
The show also features performances by Boyz II Men, Jennifer Hudson, Coco Jones, Patti LaBelle and Smokey Robinson.
“I created theGrio Awards to celebrate and amplify African-American excellence and the incredible champions from other communities who truly support us,” said Byron Allen, founder, chairman and CEO of Allen Media Group. “As a child, strong, positive African-American icons such as Berry Gordy, Jr., Rosa Parks, Muhammad Ali and Martin Luther King Jr. helped me see myself differently, and changed the trajectory of my life. Celebrating and amplifying iconic individuals is something we can never do enough of, especially for our children.”
Byron Allen Presents theGrio Awards is co-produced by Allen Media Group and Backhand Productions. Byron Allen, Carolyn Folks, Jennifer Lucas, Jeff Atlas and Michelle Willrich are executive producers.
The special will also stream live on Paramount Plus for premium subscribers on the feed of their local CBS affiliate.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.