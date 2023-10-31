Stars Come Out for Byron Allen’s ‘theGrio Awards’ Airing on CBS

Allen Media Group said Byron Allen Presents theGrio Awards again will air on the CBS Television Network on Nov. 25.

The two-hour special will be co-hosted by Sheryl Underwood and Roy Wood Jr.

The honorees include Mariah Carey, Don Cheadle, Misty Copeland, Dr. Kizzmekia S Corbett-Helaire, Tamron Hall, Kevin Hart, Steve Harvey, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Eddie Murphy, The Reverend Al Sharpton, and Denzel Washington.

Byron Allen (Image credit: Michael Bezjian for AMG)

The show also features performances by Boyz II Men, Jennifer Hudson, Coco Jones, Patti LaBelle and Smokey Robinson.

“I created theGrio Awards to celebrate and amplify African-American excellence and the incredible champions from other communities who truly support us,” said Byron Allen, founder, chairman and CEO of Allen Media Group. “As a child, strong, positive African-American icons such as Berry Gordy, Jr., Rosa Parks, Muhammad Ali and Martin Luther King Jr. helped me see myself differently, and changed the trajectory of my life. Celebrating and amplifying iconic individuals is something we can never do enough of, especially for our children.”

Byron Allen Presents theGrio Awards is co-produced by Allen Media Group and Backhand Productions. Byron Allen, Carolyn Folks, Jennifer Lucas, Jeff Atlas and Michelle Willrich are executive producers.

The special will also stream live on Paramount Plus for premium subscribers on the feed of their local CBS affiliate.